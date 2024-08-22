Amtrak train hits semi attempting to cross tracks, Sheriff’s Office says

By Scott Sutton

Click here for updates on this story

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — No one was hurt after an Amtrak train smashed into a semi on the tracks near Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred Thursday morning near the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Amaryllis Avenue.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the tractor-trailer attempted to cross the track but was hit by the train, which had 72 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.