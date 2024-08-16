$646 million set aside to rebuild N.Y. health care workforce devastated by COVID, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

By Natalie Duddridge

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A major financial boost is in the works to help rebuild New York’s health care industry decimated by COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a program called Career Pathways Training, which will provide funding to recruit and train thousands of much-needed workers.

Speaking to a group of workers at the headquarters of 1199 SEIU Health, one of the largest health care unions, the governor said they would be one of three groups to receive a combined $646 million to recruit and train a new wave of workers.

“Not all heroes were capes. Sometimes, they’re wearing scrubs,” Hochul said.

Officials say the program will not only provide financial assistance for tuition, fees, and supplies, but will also offer mentorships and job placements.

“Investing, and rebuilding our health care workforce is critical for workers and for patients,” said Milly Silva, secretary treasurer of 1199 SEIU Health.

Union leaders say New York’s health care industry was hit so hard by the pandemic, it is still struggling to rebuild its workforce.

“We’ve lost too many. As the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the health care workforce, we regularly hear from 1199 SEIU members and employers that staffing shortages are threatening the quality of care,” Silva said.

“I absolutely love my profession”

Idongesit Ekong is one of thousands of health care workers benefiting from the new program, which will help pay her tuition so she can upgrade her skills.

“I’ve been a registered nurse for almost six years. I absolutely love my profession,” Idongesit Ekong said.

Health care workers like Ekong say now existing staff and new recruits can train and receive livable wages so they can not only look after their own families, but also patients in the greater community.

“I’m pursuing the psychiatric nurse practitioner program, specifically because I have worked exclusively with people with intellectual disabilities my entire nursing career,” Ekong said. “I come from a home of Nigerian immigrants who worked hard and struggled to ensure their children have fulfilling lives. It brings me so much joy to be in the position I’m in today.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.