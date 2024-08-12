Baby giraffe born at Louisville Zoo, their first in 12 years

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Louisville Zoo just welcomed another baby: A giraffe calf.

According to the zoo, the “six-foot-tall bundle of joy” arrived on Friday.

The little one doesn’t have a name yet, but they said they’ll announce that in the coming weeks.

The zoo says this is the first baby giraffe born there in 12 years.

This one was born to parents Kianga and Baridi.

“We are delighted to celebrate this important birth,” said Dan Maloney, Director of the Louisville Zoo. “Both Kianga and the calf are doing well, and the zoo staff is closely monitoring them to ensure their continued health and well-being.”

Kianga’s gestation period was 15-17 months, and the baby weighed 160 pounds and stood 6 feet, 2 inches when born. We do not yet know the gender.

The zoo said this pregnancy was a planned part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffes, aimed at maintaining the genetic diversity of managed animal populations in human care.

Currently, the calf is being raised and nurtured off-exhibit. Guests will be able to see the giraffe using the live cam at louisvillezoo.org/giraffecam.

Zoo fans can also support the new calf and mom with donations at louisvillezoo.org/giraffe-donation-2024.

This is the second zoo baby born in the last few weeks. A tiger joined the Louisville Zoo family in July.

