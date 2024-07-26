9-year-old describes being robbed at gunpoint at playground over iPhone

By John Atwater

BOSTON (WCVB) — A 9-year-old Massachusetts boy says he thought he was going to get shot at a Boston playground over his iPhone.

“I was terrified,” the boy, who NewsCenter 5 has not identified, said. “I was thinking like, ‘What if I die right here on the spot, right here?'”

The boy was enjoying the afternoon at Childrens Park off Intervale Street with his friend and his friend’s mother when the hold-up occurred.

The boy says two teens with a gun approached him, ordering him to give them his iPhone. “If you do not give me your phone right now, he’s going to shoot me.”

The fourth-grader gave up his phone, but then he says the teens demanded more.

“All he wanted to do is just shoot me right there if I didn’t give him my password,” the boy said. “I had to get them because I didn’t want to get shot.”

“It’s scary. I mean, it’s very scary,” the boy’s mother said. “We’re not safe.”

Another mother in the neighborhood said the same teens tried to rob her 9-year-old son at gunpoint, but he got away.

Parents say they are being more cautious, worried that even a playground isn’t safe for their children.

