26 felony arrests, 42 firearms seized since June 5 in Florida city

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — The Fort Pierce Police Department credits its recently created ‘strategically placed tactical teams’ with the recent pressure it says it’s put on ‘bad actors’ in the city.

“We have leveled up,” Major Mike Santiago with Fort Pierce police said. “The pressure is on and we’re moving the heat up. We are targeting those bad actors.”

The most recent shooting in the City of Fort Pierce left a 17-year-old dead.

It happened Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. off Avenue K.

The police department’s tactical team was on the scene of that shooting before a 911 call was dispatched.

“They were able to respond to a situation that was volatile, that was active, that was dynamic and actively going on,” Santiago said. “They were able, just by the mere fact that they were there able to collect a lot of evidence in this particular case.”

Since June 5th, the tactical teams have made 26 felony arrests and seized 42 firearms.

The biggest hurdle to solving cases like Tuesday night’s shooting is the witness’ willingness to come forward.

“It’s going to take time for us to build enough trust, so they feel secure enough to let us know what’s going on,” Santiago said.

You can submit anonymous tips to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-273-8477.

