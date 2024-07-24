Texas teen killed in golf cart accident in Roosevelt

By Cassidy Wixom

ROOSEVELT, Utah (KSL) — A 13-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in a golf cart accident in Roosevelt earlier this month.

On July 3, several children were driving down the road in a golf cart near Golf Course Drive and Areva Road. The 12-year-old driver made a sharp turn, and a 13-year-old girl fell out of the cart, Roosevelt police said in a statement released Tuesday.

The girl was taken to the Uintah Basin Medical Center then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital, but she died from her injuries. The teenager was from Texas and has family ties to Roosevelt, police said.

In response to this accident, Roosevelt police said they will be giving more attention to “the issue of unlicensed minors driving golf carts, ATVs, motorcycles, etc., on city streets.”

Officers have been instructed to stop any children who do so, and parents who allow their kids to illegally operate motor vehicles may be cited or have their vehicles impounded, the police statement said.

