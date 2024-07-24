Apache Fire quickly grows in Ventura County, leading to evacuation of homes

By Marissa Wenzke

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A fast-moving brush fire in Ventura County burned through 250 acres Tuesday night, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes.

The Apache Fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. in a northwestern area of Ventura County, in Central California’s Cuyama Valley, and had grown to 250 acres with 0% containment by 10 p.m., according to VC Emergency. The starting point of the blaze was on the east end of Highway 33, also known as the Maricopa Highway, just north of Apache Canyon Road, authorities said.

Homes along Apache Canyon Road were evacuated by sheriff’s officials as firefighters from the Ventura County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest worked together to put out the blaze. At 10:30 p.m., the county’s fire department said firefighters would be “working throughout the night trying to keep the fire within Apache Canyon.”

About two hours earlier, the department had said no structures were threatened before issuing the mandatory evacuation order at 9 p.m. By the following morning, at 10 a.m., no other updates had been released by fire officials.

The latest on mandatory evacuations and warnings can be found here and those affected can find information on emergency resources and other updates here.

