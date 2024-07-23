Michigan authorities investigating after strangers show photo of ape to camera at Black family’s home

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities in Southeast Michigan are investigating after strangers showed up to a Black family’s home and showed a photo of an ape to the front door camera, officials said.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is working to identify two males connected to the incident that happened at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

The two people walked up to a residence in the Foxfire subdivision and repeatedly knocked on the door and activated the doorbell camera several times.

One of them also showed a photo of an ape on his phone to the camera.

“These actions were deliberate, as one of the assailants could be explicitly heard mentioning an African American male homeowner’s name as he displayed the photo of the Ape,” according to a statement from Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Anderson.

Police say the homeowners do not know these males and believe the incident was racially motivated.

“Many members of the Ann Arbor community have found the actions of these two to be inflammatory and cause for concern,” said Anderson. “The department shares these concerns, as the safety of our community members remains a high priority. This incident is under active investigation, and we are committed to ensuring the protection of our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

