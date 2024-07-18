Man taken to hospital after getting trapped in northwest Oklahoma City maintenance hole

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued him from a maintenance hole Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to an apartment complex near Northwest Expressway and Council Road after a person walking their dog heard a man screaming for help from a maintenance hole. When crews arrived, they used a basket to get him to safety.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told KOCO 5 that the man was alert and talking before being rescued. He was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Authorities are unsure how long he was trapped or how he got trapped in the maintenance hole.

