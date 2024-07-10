Pedestrian fatally struck crossing parkway

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — A pedestrian is now dead after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Kapolei Parkway, not in a marked crosswalk.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Honolulu Police (HPD) reported to the crash scene on on Kapolei Parkway and Kunehi Street.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway when approaching Kunehi Street, he remained on the scene following the collision.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was treated with advanced life saving treatment including CPR and medication administration by EMS. He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

HPD closed off Kapolei Parkway West from Kunehi St. to Fort Barrette Road due to the collision investigation.

HPD say speed may have contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 16th traffic fatality on Oahu this year.

