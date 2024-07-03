Ruidoso small businesses struggle to reopen after damaging floods

By Cristiana Ramos

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KOAT) — It was another clean-up day for Ruidoso residents on Tuesday. The area got additional rain overnight, and some small businesses are still unable to open back up because of the damage from floods over the weekend.

Black Label Studio is one of many small businesses devastated by the floods, the owners say it was a punch in the gut, but the comeback is going to be greater.

It was a horrifying moment for business owners Emmanuel and Shelsy Negrete on Sunday afternoon. They shared a video with KOAT showing muddy water carrying a truck across their parking lot and then rushing into their business.

“The water was already almost chest high,” Emmanuel Negrete said. “We decided to just let it go and let’s try to run out the back and just save ourselves.”

The owners were giving out free haircuts to first responders and victims of the Salt and Southfork wildfires when excessive rain started to pour. Shelsy Negrete described the moment as terrifying.

“We had a client there, and she is an expecting mom as well as our receptionist, and it was just scary because any little thing could happen to them. Not only that, but we had our son, who is 2 years old,” Shelsy said.

They said everyone got out safely with no injuries. Emmanuel, who has lived in Ruidoso Downs his entire life, opened his business with his wife five years ago. They said the damage left behind, although replaceable, is heartbreaking to see.

“He put a lot of work into this, it was his vision initially, and it sucks to see it go so fast in just one day,” Shelsy said.

“It might slow us down a little bit, but it can’t stop us,” Emmanuel added.

The Negretes said they were grateful to the community for coming and helping them clean up and rebuild.

