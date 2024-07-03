2024 Houston Ski Jammers – Summertime Social

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Ski Jammers recently hosted a vibrant summertime social event at Aspire Post Oak, bringing together members and enthusiasts to plan for the upcoming 2025 Annual National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) Ski Summit. The event featured delicious food prepared by Chef Etchane Towers and included a warm welcoming statement by Andrea Yowman, President of the Houston Ski Jammers Black Ski Club. The summit is set to take place in Keystone, Colorado, from February 22 to March 1, 2025, promising a week of exhilarating winter sports and activities aimed at promoting diversity in Snowsports.

National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) 2025 Annual Summit

The NBS, in collaboration with Vail Resorts, has selected Keystone Resort for its 2025 Annual Summit. This event will unite 58 member clubs and thousands of supporters worldwide. The summit’s mission is to enhance participation in winter sports and support athletes of color, ensuring they achieve international competition success. The event will feature a variety of activities, from skiing and snowboarding to social events and fundraising efforts.

Keystone Resort: A Premier Destination

Keystone Resort, nestled in the White River National Forest of the Rocky Mountains, is the largest ski area in Summit County, Colorado. It offers over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain across three peaks: Dercum Mountain, North Peak, and The Outback. With the addition of the Bergman Express chairlift, guests can enjoy the highest green trail in the country. Keystone’s accessibility from Denver International Airport and its diverse terrain makes it an ideal location for the NBS summit.

Inclusive Winter Sports Experience

NBS President Henri Rivers expressed excitement about the return to a Vail Resorts-operated Mountain, highlighting the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere Keystone provides. Vail Resorts, committed to inclusivity, collaborates with NBS to support diverse access to winter sports. This partnership, along with programs like Epic for Everyone Youth Access, aims to inspire the next generation of skiers and snowboarders.

Ski Jammers: Pioneers in Texas

Established on September 12, 1982, the Ski Jammers are Texas’s first predominantly black ski club. They joined the NBS in January 1983 and the Texas Ski Council (TSC) in May 1985. The club focuses on promoting skiing in the Black community, with a special emphasis on youth development. They organize multiple ski trips annually to resorts in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, catering to all skill levels.

Conclusion

The Houston Ski Jammers’ summer event marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards the 2025 NBS Annual Summit in Keystone. This gathering reflects the club’s and NBS’s ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in winter sports. Join the Ski Jammers and NBS in their mission to make winter sports accessible and enjoyable for all. Houston Style Magazine readers can find more details about the Houston Ski Jammers and their upcoming 2025 Black Ski Summit, visit their official website.

For more info, visit SkiJammers.org.

