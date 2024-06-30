2 hospitalized, 5 arrested during fight turned stabbing at Santa Monica Pier

By Dean Fioresi

SANTA MONICA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Two people was injured and five others were arrested during a fight near the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday.

The incident was reported a little after 2:20 p.m., when officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting at Lifeguard Tower 14, north of the Pier, according to a statement from Santa Monica Police Department officials.

“It was reported that one of the people involved in the fight was stabbed,” police said.

A SMPD drone was the first unit to arrive on scene, confirming to ground officers that there was an active fight in the area.

Officers arrived and broke up the altercation before locating one male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, the SMPD statement said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, along with another victim who suffered a possible broken ankle, police said.

“Five subjects, all males, were arrested,” the statement said. Three were booked for assault with a deadly weapon, one for battery and another for sexual battery.

Investigators discovered a small folding knife in the sand after scouring the area using metal detectors. They have not yet confirmed if it was the weapon used in the stabbing.

This is just the latest violent incident to happen within Santa Monica city limits since the start of the new year, most recently earlier this week when a man attempted to drown one woman and rape another before he was arrested.

In earlier June, a bar owner died after being punched by a patron when he asked them to leave. In May, a man was arrested for an unprovoked stabbing that left two people hospitalized near the Third Street Promenade, and days before that a woman on a jog was dragged towards a bathroom by a homeless man near the beach.

“I’ve got a crisis,” said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock.

He says that he has asked city council to allocate up to $3 million to fund emergency security through the summer.

“The city council voted to study. Honestly, as a public official I’m sick and tired of studying,” Brock said. “I’ve seen on my streets. Seeing what’s happening in my parks and sidewalks, that’s the study. Take action.”

He further noted that the stabbing at the beach was actually the second stabbing of the day within city limits, after another incident in the park across the street from Santa Monica City Hall.

“This is not just a Santa Monica problem. This is a city of Los Angeles’ problem too, and as I’ve said before we’re surrounded on three sides,” he said. “We need the governor, the legislature and the president to step up.”

As the investigation into the incident continues, police ask anyone who witnessed the fight or moments leading up to it to contact detectives at (310) 458-8491.

