Virginia neighbors react to massive brush fire: ‘It got ugly really fast’

By Tracy Sears

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Firefighters say high winds, dry conditions, and low humidity contributed to a massive brush fire in Eastern Henrico County on Monday that scorched 75 acres of farmland. The flames spread quickly across land bordering Route 5, near Laburnum Avenue.

“It got ugly really fast,” said nearby homeowner William Kulp.

William and Jodi Kulp, who own Honey Pot Farms on Newmarket Road, say they got a call from a tenant around 5:15 p.m. announcing there was a massive fire burning near their home and livestock. The couple rushed home immediately.

“I was nervous for the firemen,” William Kulp says. “There were guys dropping hoses and running because the fire was coming so fast, and it just moved across the field so fast. It was like wind tornadoes and fire tornadoes that were shooting up the air. It was hot, it was really hot!”

Jodi Kulp says they were relieved that firefighters were able to secure their property, including livestock and several baby goats.

“They were born in April so that’s what I was mostly worried about,” Kulp says. “I knew the big ones could handle themselves, but the little ones were the ones I was scared for, that they wouldn’t be able to handle the smoke, but they did.”

Henrico Fire Chief, Jackson Baynard, says more than 50 firefighters from several companies, tackled the brush fire for about an hour and a half before it was marked under control around 6:30 p.m. Several roadways, including sections of Route 5, remained closed to traffic for several hours.

“They immediately started calling for more resources because of the significant nature of the fast-moving brush fire that was threatening multiple structures,” Baynard says.

The Forestry Department and a farmer contributed to efforts to combat the flames, by plowing a fire line along Route 5 and near homes that bordered Messer Road.

“We lost some fences, we did have damage to a garage, and we lost a shed, but no houses were lost,” Baynard says. “That was one of the main concerns from our initial attack crews; property preservation, protecting those houses and making sure if we needed to evacuate, we were in a position to do so.”

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the origin of the brush fire, meanwhile homeowners say they feel grateful since weather conditions Monday could have created a disastrous situation.

“We’re very thankful for the firemen,” Jodi Kulp says.

