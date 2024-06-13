Giant flower at Des Moines Botanical Garden prepares to bloom and die

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A plant at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is preparing to die. What looks like a stalk of asparagus is actually the start of a flower.

The Frosty Blue succulent has lived at the botanical garden for 10 years. But once this flower reaches 10 to 14 feet and blooms, it will begin to die off.

This process will take a few weeks but is a sight to behold.

The botanical garden says now is the time to make a visit and say farewell.

