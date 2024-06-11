After being relocated, a crocodile travels over 100 miles to return to a Florida county

By Mike Hanson

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WDSU) — A crocodile, first spotted months ago in Brevard County, Florida, is back after wildlife officers had previously moved the animal hundreds of miles away.

The crocodile was caught on camera floating around in a backyard canal.

“We’ve seen it a couple of times, but not since,” said 10-year-old Joseph Franco. “So first, he was over there. He went under, then my dog, Loki, she came up over here.”

This is not the first recent crocodile sighting in Brevard County. Last year, police relocated a crocodile with help from Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Also last year, a dog was killed by a crocodile not far from this week’s sighting.

FWC said the recently spotted crocodile is the same one they released 100 miles away.

In a statement to sister station WESH, they said: “This particular crocodile has traveled over 100 miles during the course of 8 months to return to Brevard County, indicating that it prefers this area. The FWC has been tracking the movements of this crocodile and monitoring complaint data related to this animal. To date, this animal has not displayed any concerning behaviors and is not considered to be a threat.”

Lisa Franco, who grew up in New York, found the sighting surprising.

“I mean, it was pretty crazy seeing the croc the other day, especially with just how close he came both to the seawall and the dock. He’s clearly not afraid of humans or animals,” Franco said.

FWC said crocodiles will remember where they’ve been and will go back if they want. Neighbors said the canal has plenty of fish and very warm waters.

Franco doesn’t blame her new neighbor.

“No! This is paradise. We love where we live, and we love living on the water, so you can’t blame him,” Franco said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.