Drowned arrestee’s family sues Garmin for navigation that led into TN River

By WRCB News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Tennessee (WRCB) — The family of a woman who drowned alongside a Meigs County deputy is suing a GPS navigation company, saying it led the officer into the Tennessee River where they drowned in February of 2024.

The lawsuit claims that Meigs County Deputy Robert Leonard was using Garmin GPS when taking Tabitha Smith to jail.

It claims that the GPS system showed a bridge across the river that didn’t exist, causing Leonard to drive into the river.

Smith was in custody and handcuffed in the rear of the patrol vehicle after an altercation on a nearby road. Leonard was enroute to take Smith to the county jail before the crash.

Garmin responded to the lawsuit saying the company is not liable for damages and the accident was due to negligence.

The company is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Smith’s family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the county and the estate of Leonard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.