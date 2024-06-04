One injured after helicopter crash

By Mike Mohundro

GILBERTSVILLE, Kentucky (WSIL) — One person was injured after a helicopter crash over the weekend in western Kentucky.

The Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Cambridge Shores over the weekend to a helicopter which reportedly crashed along the coast of Kentucky Lake in Marshall County.

The rescue squad said other agencies responded to the scene as well, including the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County EMS.

There was one person who was reportedly injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. No fatalities were reported.

Cambridge Shores is along the coast of Kentucky Lake, roughly 8 miles east of Draffenville.

