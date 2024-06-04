Man arrested after five-hour standoff

By Kymmi Amato

HUNTINGTON, Indiana (WFFT) — Huntington police arrested a man after a five-hour standoff Monday night.

At 9:35 p.m., police received a call about a man with outstanding arrest warrants out of Allen County had been located at a residence on Roche Street.

Police went to the residence to arrest Nathan Lee Fugate, 33, and knocked. Police also announced their presence.

Police say Fugate threatened to shoot officers if they entered. He barricaded himself in an upstairs apartment.

It was determined that the apartment was vacant and available for rent, and was not Fugate’s.

At about 10:42 p.m., Allen County SWAT was called to the scene.

Officers evacuated nearby homes.

SWAT was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department Drone unit.

Police arrested Fugate around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Local charges are pending.

