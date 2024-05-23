Police Department investigating the death of a Ft. Campbell soldier

By Kelly Broderick , Hannah McDonald

NASHVILLE, Tennesee (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the death of a Ft. Campbell soldier who was found dead on May 18.

According to police, Saturday around 8:30 p.m. police responded to an ambulance call on Tiny Town Road.

We’re learning Private First Class Katia Duenas-Aguilar, 23, lived at The Centre on Tiny Town Road with at least one roommate and that is where she was found.

A friend said she made the discovery. She said she found her body locked in a room.

Officials stated that Army Criminal Investigation Division agents notified the 101st Airborne Division of the death investigation on May 19.

The 23-year-old had completed basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Eisenhower. She was from Mesquite, Texas and had entered the active-duty Army in 2018.

“We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Duenas-Aguilar,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler. “In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter.”

The soldier had a four-year-old. According to Clarksville police, the soldier was the only victim in this situation.

Anyone with information in her death is asked to please contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

