City commissioners demand special meeting to investigate hiring of conspiracy cop

By Phil Williams

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The controversy over Millersville’s conspiracy cop, first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, has now become the latest scandal rocking the tiny town just north of Nashville.

Now, two city commissioners want a special meeting to figure out how Shawn Taylor landed his job as the city’s assistant police chief.

At the center of the controversy: Do Millersville residents want a high-ranking police official — with a gun, badge and the power to arrest people — who believes in bizarre conspiracy theories with no real evidence to back them up?

“Specifically, we need to examine whether a thorough investigation into his moral character was conducted and whether he underwent and passed a psychological evaluation as mandated,” said a letter written by commissioners David Gregory and Cristina Templet.

Taylor — a conspiracy theorist who’s appeared on numerous podcasts — is a self-described “gypsy cop” who’s had and lost police jobs across the state, sometimes keeping a job for just a few months at a time.

When Gregory and Templet presented their request at Tuesday night’s commission meeting, new Police Chief Bryan Morris pushed back.

“I’m struggling with what the outcome of what this is going to be,” Morris said.

Gregory replied, “That’s what we are going to find out. That’s why we are asking for this meeting about.”

Morris brought Taylor with him to Millersville earlier this year after they were both fired from the nearby town of Ridgetop.

“We’re going to discuss that in an open meeting — that’s what I want to do,” Gregory told Morris.

The chief shot back, “You want a circus.”

“No, I don’t want a circus. He started the circus.”

Morris claimed that “those podcasts are years old.”

“I don’t care,” Gregory answered. “It was said, and I heard it and the people of this city heard it — and they deserve answers.”

The police chief wasn’t finished.

“Well, I mean, the people of the city have heard some commissioners say some pretty crazy and outlandish things that weren’t true. So should we investigate that too?”

In fact, the podcasts reviewed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates were all in the last 18 months, including one where he accuses the area’s district attorney of being on the take.

“The point is, two commissioners asked for a special called meeting and by charter we are allowed to do that,” Templet added.

“What is the meeting for?” Chief Morris interjected.

“We’ve got questions to ask the assistant chief Shawn Taylor, especially after what we saw on NewsChannel 5 last night, presented by Mr. Phil Williams.”

Morris rolled his eyes.

“And that goes against what policy?”

Commissioner David Gregory argued that the city attorney’s relationship with Taylor is a problem. Bryant Kroll sued Millersville when Taylor was previously fired from there, and he now represents Taylor and the chief in their lawsuit against the town of Ridgetop.

“That’s a conflict of interest. I brought it out. Didn’t go nowhere,” Gregory told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

But, just like Shawn Taylor, Chief Morris refused to answer NewsChannel 5’s questions.

“Chief, can we talk to you?” we called out as he left the dais.

“Nope.”

“So did you know about all these conspiracy theories? Why won’t you talk to us about this, chief?”

“I don’t have anything to say to you.”

There were also questions from the public about what happened when we tracked down Taylor last week.

Taylor referred to this reporter by my late wife’s last name.

Bryant Kroll, the attorney for Millersville and Shawn Taylor, replied to a citizen’s question.

“Sir, I can go ahead and comment about the issue of whether there were city resources used to investigate a journalist. That’s absolutely untrue.”

As for the bizarre conspiracy theories that Taylor has espoused, Millersville Mayor Tommy Long said he’s not concerned about Taylor’s podcasts.

“He wasn’t an employee at that time.”

We followed up, “But is that the type of person who should have arrest power in Millersville?”

“I think Shawn Taylor is a very good police officer.”

After the call for a special meeting, after conferring with the attorney, he said he would “get back” with the commission about scheduling that meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.