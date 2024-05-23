Caught on cam: ATV speeds down Fort Myers Beach shoreline

By Samantha Romero

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WBBH) — A video of an ATV speeding down the shoreline on Fort Myers Beach is going viral on social media.

Ron Fleming said he and his wife were at the beach when he spotted the ATV Sunday afternoon.

“I said, you know, come on, you know better than this. You know, I won’t say it made me angry. I wasn’t happy about it,” Fleming said.

That’s when Fleming said he got on the phone with 911.

“I said, ‘This is not an emergency. But there’s a guy going fast on a Gator on the beach, which is not allowed.’ I told him where I was and where they were going,” Fleming said. “I said, ‘If he comes back, I’ll call you.’ Well, he did come.”

A second time, Fleming caught the ATV taking a second joyride, that one with a child riding in the back.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the 1000 block of Estero Boulevard and located an ATV in the bed of an unoccupied pickup truck.

It said the owner eventually returned to the truck. The presumed operator was educated on the use of motorized vehicles on Fort Myers Beach.

A similar incident happened weeks ago, where a woman rode her Jeep along the shoreline.

If you see or witness a motor vehicle at the beach, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call as the incident is happening.

