8th grader recognized for heroic act on Glendale school bus

By Web staff

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Glendale middle school 8th grader who stopped a us full of students, saving them, was formally recognized on Wednesday, May 1.

“Now therefore being proclaimed that Acie Holland III for his heroic actions and being further proclaimed by the mayor and the common council that the city of Glendale hereby recognize Acie Holland III for taking lifesaving efforts while riding the bus,” said Mayor Bryan Kennedy.

Last week, Acie Holland jumped into action when his bus driver was having a medical emergency.

He was able to stop the bus and run to get his grandmother who is a nurse.

At tonight’s school board meeting, he was thanked for his heroic act with proclamations and certificates.

