Lorikeet valued at $500 missing from Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — There is currently one less bird at the Palm Beach Zoo aviary after a possible theft.

West Palm Beach police said they are investigating the case of a missing parrot.

The missing lorikeet, named Catherine and 8 years old, is valued at $500.

Employees at the Palm Beach Zoo said they perform a bird count each day at the facility. The missing lorikeet was inside the aviary on April 23 but was missing a day later.

Police, who were notified Tuesday, said workers checked to ensure there were no holes in the aviary but did not find any, leading them to believe the bird was stolen.

“After an extensive, internal investigation, we believe Catherine may have been taken from our Lorikeet Loft,” the Palm Beach Zoo said in a Tuesday statement. “We notified the police in hopes that our bird will be found and returned.”

Officials at the zoo said the lorikeet has a tag on it but it can be removed.

Police said they are working the case as a third-degree felony larceny.

“Right now we have a bird napper that we’re looking for,” police spokesman Mike Jachles said. “They should do the right thing and return it.”

He described the thief as a “bird brain.”

According to the zoo, their aviary is a specially designed habitat for their parrots. Native to Australia, lorikeets have an unusual diet composed of pollen, nectar and a variety of fruit.

“We are hopeful for the safe return of Catherine to the flock,” the zoo said.

Previous incidents at Palm Beach Zoo This isn’t the first time an animal has been reported missing at the Palm Beach Zoo.

A 12-year-old Goeldi’s monkey named Kali was taken from the zoo in 2019. The monkey, valued at $10,000 on the black market, was later recovered a few days later in good health but dehydrated.

In April 2018, two modified shotguns were stolen out of a safe on zoo grounds. Officials said surveillance video, security guards and alarms were all in place, but would not say if the burglars were caught on camera or triggered an alarm. Officials at the zoo said the thieves used burglary tools to break open the safe where the modified shotguns were secretly stored.

Other recent incidents that occurred at the zoo included the presumed death of two bush dogs in October 2017. Their deaths occurred when an employee filled up a pool inside their exhibit but left the water running for five to six hours, flooding their enclosure.

The Palm Beach Zoo made national headlines in April 2016 when experienced zoo keeper Stacey Konwiser, 38, violated safety rules by entering a tiger night house with a Malayan tiger inside, according to state and federal investigators. The tiger mauled Konwiser to death, but the zoo was not cited in that incident.

Also, a parrot and four monkeys were stolen from the zoo in 2009. Thanks to a tip, the animals were discovered in a shed behind an abandoned home less than 24 hours after they vanished.

