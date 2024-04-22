Flames cause heavy damage to home in Moore neighborhood

By Audrey Goodson

Click here for updates on this story

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire early Monday morning in a Moore neighborhood.

Both Oklahoma City and Moore fire departments were at the scene of the house fire near Northeast Fourth Street and Eastern Avenue. The flames caused heavy damage to the home as well as a car in the driveway.

Lots of smoke could be seen coming out of the garage, and the garage door had to be taken off so firefighters could battle the flames. Crews also cut holes in the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and KOCO 5 saw crews putting up drones over the house. No injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.