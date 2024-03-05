Honoring Legacy Through Arts: Houston Celebrates Black History Month with Controller Chris Hollins

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — February in Houston was marked by a reflective and inspiring celebration, as City Controller Chris Hollins spearheaded a profound Black History Month program, uplifting the hearts and minds of all present. Just one month into his tenure as City Controller, Hollins, who made a substantial mark as the Harris County Clerk by fortifying voting rights, continued his pursuit of justice and equality by commemorating the social justice legacy of Black Americans through the universal language of arts.

On a crisp Tuesday morning, February 27, 2024, the Legacy Room of Houston City Hall transformed into a space of remembrance and celebration. The event was graced by the Controller’s Office staff and distinguished guests, all gathered to appreciate the diverse contributions of the African American community. The program featured enthralling performances by the esteemed TSU Choir and the sharp-witted TSU Debate Team, with the TSU Theater adding a dramatic flair to the narrative of social justice.

The City Auditor, Courtney Smith, led the proceedings as the Mistress of Ceremony, with Robert Ellis, a promising TLIP Intern, complementing her as the Master of Ceremony. The event unfolded with a soulful prayer, a warm welcome from Chris Hollins, and the introduction of special guests who have been instrumental in shaping the community.

Dr. Jason Oby with the TSU Choir, Dr. Gloria Batiste-Roberts with the Debate Team, and Professor Thomas Meloncon from the Theater were acknowledged for their remarkable leadership in nurturing young talent. Special honorees included Sasha Legette and RoShawn Evans, recognized as Community Heroes for their extraordinary service and dedication.

The event was also a moment to spotlight other luminaries such as Howard Jefferson, revered as a Community Trailblazer, and the TSU SGA President, Zqualeus Haynes. These individuals, along with Vernon Middleton Lewis (City Treasurer) and Aubrey C. Hooper (Deputy Director), were celebrated for their unwavering commitment to community and civic engagement.

Musical interludes by Kenny Smith and Dr. Lucian Zidaru on keyboards provided a melodic backdrop to the celebrations, which were rounded off with touching closing remarks by Rev. Alex Moorer.

The City of Houston, under the watch of Chris Hollins, stands proud in its recognition of Black history, not just as a past to be celebrated, but as an ongoing journey towards equality and justice. This event not only honored the past but also set a hopeful tone for the future, making it clear that Houston holds the legacy of its Black community in the highest regard.

As we step forward, let us carry the echoes of this event with us – the rich harmonies of the choir, the persuasive discourse of the debaters, and the emotional depth of the theater – all reminding us that the fight for social justice is waged through many forms of expression, and victory is found in the collective effort to appreciate, remember, and act.

For those readers of Houston Style Magazine who missed the event, the message is clear: Houston’s heartbeat is syncopated with the rhythms of justice, equality, and recognition of Black history. Let’s amplify this beat and let it resonate throughout the year.

For more information, visit houstontx.gov/controller

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611