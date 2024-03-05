Family of Isaac Goodlow wants charges against officers in suburban Chicago police shooting

By Sabrina Franza, Mugo Odigwe

CAROL STREAM, Illinois (WBBM) — The family of Isaac Goodlow III demanded charges Monday against the Carol Stream police officers involved in the shooting that killed him earlier this month.

They also want the names of the officers released and the body camera video they say is missing to be made public.

Police shot Goodlow in his bedroom on Feb. 3 at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Rd. after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.

This past Friday, Carol Stream police released body camera footage from all six officers who entered the one-bedroom unit after speaking to an alleged domestic violence victim who said she was injured in a physical altercation with Goodlow.

Police said two officers fired their weapons, and one officer deployed a Taser. A total of two shots were fired, and Goodlow was shot once in the chest.

Goodlow later died at a nearby hospital.

Goodlow’s family addressed the Carol Stream Village Board and Police Chief Donald Cummings directly at a board meeting Monday night.

“You need to be honest,” Goodlow’s sister, Kennetha Barnes, told Cummings at the meeting. “Your boys messed up. You’re embarrassed. You’re ashamed. Deal with it.”

On Friday, Cummings issued a pre-recorded video statement and took no questions before the body cam video.

In the video, the view from the first officer who entered Goodlow’s bedroom is limited because his ballistic shield is blocking his body camera. Still, two gunshots can be heard immediately after the officers entered Goodlow’s bedroom. Someone is heard yelling, “Stop, stop” after the gunfire. The sound of a Taser can be heard after the gunshots. After the gunshots, officers can be seen handcuffing Goodlow.

Police have said the situation was “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving” – which resulted in them firing. Goodlow’s family said he was unarmed and in bed.

“Change your statement,” Barnes told Cummings. “There was never a ‘tense, uncertain, rapid situation.’ You know that. The video does not match with that that statement.”

Goodlow’s family and supporters flooded the village board meeting Monday night. Chief Cummings nodded to some of their comments – but otherwise remained silent.

The chief declined to comment afterward.

Still, the family continues to ask for additional videos they say they saw in a private viewing. They said it shows him lying in his bed.

“We want the truth to be heard. We want the police names to be out,” said Goodlow’s niece, Dajanae Barnes. “We need people to see what we saw in that room that they showed us – not the video that they posted, the real, the truth. Him being asleep.”

Carol Stream police said the video they released represents all the body-worn camera recordings that capture the interaction between officers and Goodlow.

In the independent investigation, police said the videos were continuous and unedited.

The independent investigators in DuPage County said the investigation into Goodlow’s death remained active late Monday. They said they still have to look at all the physical and digital evidence before they turn their report over to the DuPage County State’s Attorney for review.

