Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

New Massachusetts license plate honors Springfield native Dr. Seuss

By
Published 12:49 pm

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Massachusetts RMV is offering a new license plate that honors Springfield native Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

The new Dr. Seuss specialty license plate features the Cat in the Hat and arrives just in time for March 2, which would have been Geisel’s 120th birthday.

The plate costs $40 and proceeds will benefit museums in his hometown of Springfield.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content