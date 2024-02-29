An Oahu woman shares a leap day birthday with her son

By Arielle Argel

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Clea Saldania-Jelffs is a mother who turns 10 years old this year. She said her secret to staying young is being born on a Leap day.

“A lot of people get really shocked and surprised by that day because it doesn’t really come very often,” said Saldania-Jelffs.

To be born on a leap day is rare. To be born and give birth on a leap day is even more rare. Saldania-Jelffs has two kids and one of them shares a birthday with her. Her son, Windsor Jelffs, will be turning one this leap day, in terms of leap years.

According to the State Department of Health on the last leap day in 2020, 43 babies were born in Hawaii. Since the year 2000, there has been an average of about 45 babies born in Hawaii each leap day. Just a reminder, this only happens every four years.

Saldania-Jelffs said her son was originally supposed to be born on February 26th. However, when her original due date had passed, she said she didn’t realize it was a leap year and that her actual birthday was coming up.

“It’s a unique bond that me and my son will have, sharing the same birthday. I usually don’t like celebrating my birthday, so this gives an excuse to celebrate it with him,” said Saldania-Jelffs. “It’s really neat that we get to share that together, which is really rare. You know, I can’t believe it happened that way.”

Saldania-Jelffs said when it’s a leap year, she always forgets because of how far and few they are. However, when she does remember, she says her family likes to do something special.

“We usually [celebrate] it on the 28th or the 1st or we’ll celebrate it all week or all month. We usually have something lowkey, something small and just the family. But when it’s every four years, the real day, we usually like to go out and celebrate. Something a little more bigger than usual,” said Saldania-Jelffs.

Tonight her husband will be taking their family to her favorite Italian restaurant and later go out for drinks to celebrate. If you see them out, be sure to wish them a happy 10th and 1st birthday!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.