Phoenix teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Phoenix police say a teacher has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a news release, 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota now faces multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

Detectives say that administrators at Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary School were alerted on Tuesday about “inappropriate conduct” involving a student and teacher. According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, detectives were tipped off after someone reached out to the principal saying their child’s friend, a 15-year-old girl, was having a relationship with Moncada-Cota. After speaking with the victim, detectives arrested Moncada-Cota later that day.

Court paperwork says Moncada-Cota exchanged love letters with the girl that were sexual in nature. The victim reportedly gifted Moncada-Cota a Christmas card and jewelry. Montada-Cota was also believed to have a sketchbook with drawings of the victim and her phone number written in the book listed. Several letters uncovered were written to “unspeakable love” and “teenage goddess.” After his arrest, Moncada-Cota reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl.

Additional details about Moncada-Cota weren’t immediately released, but he was listed as a Spanish teacher on the school’s website as of Thursday afternoon. He described himself as “a playwright, actor, and a stage director,” as well as a stand-up comedian who has hosted variety shows in downtown Phoenix.

Edda LeDune is the grandma to two Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics students and she was shocked by the allegations, including the victim had sex with the teacher in his classroom during school hours. “How is that possible? Where is the principal?” she asked. “It is very sad and I feel so bad for the parents of the girl that is involved.”

LeDune’s grandchildren at the school are a 7-year-old and a 13-year-old. She said they may have to switch schools. “I’m going to have my daughter check it out and maybe move the kids to another school because if they’re not protected in the school where they’re supposed to be, there’s no point to have them over here,” said Edda LeDune.

Moncada-Cota now faces two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. During his first appearance in court, he told a judge that he has a daughter. The judge reiterated that Moncada-Cota can’t have any contact with minors, with no exceptions if he posts bond.

Edkey Inc., a nonprofit organization that oversees the school, said Moncada-Cota was removed from school once it knew about the allegations and it is cooperating with the investigation. The full statement can be read below.

Over the weekend our school was made aware of allegations that included inappropriate actions by a teacher on the ACAA Secondary campus. We always take the health, safety, and overall wellbeing of students as a top priority. Once we learned of the allegations, the individual in question was immediately removed from having any contact with students and the local authorities were notified. We have cooperated fully with Phoenix Police Department and their ongoing investigation. In addition, we will have additional resources for student and staff support, as needed. Any further inquiries concerning this event should be directed to the Phoenix Police Department.

Mark Plitzuweit President / CEO Edkey® Inc./Sequoia Schools

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.