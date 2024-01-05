Mesa woman claims mother was abused, calls for more oversight at Heritage Village Assisted Living Center

By Jason Barry

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Eighty-four-year-old Carol Caruss has lived a good life. She’s a retired school teacher, beloved grandmother and cherished member of her community. She’s also the victim of abuse and neglect, according to her daughter Renee Caruss. She has pictures of the trauma her mother allegedly endured over the past two years while living at the Heritage Village Assisted Living Center in Mesa.

“My mom’s face was cut in middle of her chin,” said Renee Curuss. “She had her lip swollen, she had bruises.”

In one incident, Carol, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, was reportedly attacked by another patient. A report was filed with Mesa P.D. A few months later, she suffered a black eye when a staff member said she fell on the floor. Last month, Renee claimed that Heritage Village failed to address a serious medical condition that put her mom’s life at risk.

“I feel a lot of guilt,” said Renee Caruss. “Sadness and just disappointment, even anger at this point.” The Caruss family are among a growing number of families that have come forward with allegations of abuse and neglect at Heritage Village. The Arizona Department of Health Services has cited Heritage Village more than 140 times in the past three years, prompting Governor Katie Hobbs to demand a state investigation while calling for more oversight of assisted living communities.

Arizona’s Family has also run stories about Joyce Dinet, an 83-year-old who died after being attacked by a roommate at Heritage Village. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Madison Realty Companies company took over the operations of Heritage Village just over a year ago. Managing director Gary Langendoen told AZFamily in October that they’ve made significant changes to increase staffing and improve patient care. Renee Caruss doesn’t think they’ve done enough.

“My mom came with tears in her arms, and bruises on her and I didnt get a phone call,” said Renee Caruss. “So what has changed? I dont see the change. They’ve proven time and time again that they don’t care, and they’re getting tens of thousands of dollars a month to care for our loved ones, and they’re not doing it.”

Renee Caruss said she has moved her mom out of Heritage Village. She is hoping state lawmakers will pass legislation this year that will provide more oversight of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

