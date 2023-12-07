Texas man starts eco-friendly, timeless business

By Erin Holly

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KRIS) — These days, many people like to wear electronic watches like Apple Watches and FitBits.

However, wearing a classic watch is an aesthetic part of an outfit and will never go out of style — they’re timeless.

A local business based on North Padre Island found a way to make regular old watches up to date with the times.

Whitecap Watch Company, owned by Tyler Miller, is an online based boutique watch store that creates eco-friendly timepieces which reflect the environment of the Coastal Bend.

“So we get to say that it was established in North Padre Island and bring that community spirit to the business and the brand,” Miller said. “Folks really appreciate the fact that it’s like hometown branding and everything is designed on the island, and all the coastal themes and inspiration that we bring to the brand.”

Some of the coastal watch style names include ‘The Beachcomber, ‘The Laguna,’ ‘The Padre’ and more.

Miller’s watches are mostly made out of sustainable woods such as Red Maple, White Oak, and Olive Wood. His watches also contain Japanese Quartz Parts, similar to high end watch brands like Rolex.

Unlike high end watches, Whitecap Watch Company’s quality pieces are affordable.

“Most of our watches are around a hundred to a hundred and thirty bucks. We’ve got some that are under a hundred. We even have an automatic watch that’s automatically driven, no quarts, no batteries, which is a little bit more because we’re using really precise parts.”

Miller creates the watch designs and runs all operations aspects of the business. He has a partnership with a company that physically constructs the watches.

Whitecap Watch Company started in June 2023. Business is thriving with the holiday season upon us.

Whitecap Watches can be purchased online hereor at one of Whitecap Watches local pop-up shops around the Coastal Bend.

Whitecap Watches will be on display at their first ever pop-up sale during the First Friday Downtown ArtWalk on Dec. 1 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Visitor’s Info Center.

Miller expects the business to keep growing as time goes on and is optimistic for the future of the brand.

“We absolutely love what we’re doing and hope to also expand who we partner with in the community so we can get into more storefronts and just more opportunities to get in front of people,” Miller said.

Miller said he is going to be busy over the next few weeks receiving watch orders for holiday gifts.

