Caretaker accused of murdering grandmother, partner

By Adam Bartow

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) — A woman from the Oxford County town of Denmark is accused of killing two people, including her grandmother and partner.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Fuller Lane at about 2 p.m. Saturday to check on two people who lived there. When deputies arrived, they found both people dead inside.

Tzara Jones, 53 of Denmark, was taken to a hospital to be checked out for mental health concerns. She was then charged with two counts of murder.

Monday, prosecutors identified the victims as Aremean Mayo, 93, Jones’ grandmother, and Jones’ significant other, Michael Willett, 69.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the home, Jones claimed that Willett was out hunting. Police then were able to learn that Willett was wheelchair bound and not capable of hunting.

According to court documents, when police asked to search the home for both Mayo and Willett, Jones was uncooperative and told a Sheriff’s Office sergeant that “he was a mongrol and to get down on his knees and pray.”

According to court documents, Willett’s body was found in a bed and Mayo’s body was found in the entry room of the home, partially on a bed. Court documents said both victims were stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The court documents say police found a butcher-style knife covered in blood near Mayo’s body.

The court documents say Mayo was stabbed at least 10 times, both before and after her death, which investigators said was more than 24 hours before her body was found.

Willett was stabbed three times, according to court documents, and was also dead for more than 24 hours before his body was found.

According to court documents, a family member of Jones told police that Jones and Willett had been living together for years and that Mayo moved in with them in July 2023. That family member told police that Jones told her she was tired of taking care of both Willett and Mayo, but refused to let the family member take care of Mayo.

Court officials said Jones was due in court via Zoom on Tuesday.

