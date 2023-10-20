Skip to Content
Louisiana teen finds giant quartz crystal at Hot Springs mine

By Brittany Breeding

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport teen got the find of her life at the Ron Coleman Mine last weekend.

Emma Michels, 16, was with her family at the mine near Hot Springs on Saturday. She said she had been digging for more than three hours before something caught her eye.

It turned out to be a gigantic quartz crystal.

“I was just stunned. I was like, I had a giant smile on my face and everyone around us, too, was really surprised as well,” said Emma Michels.

Michels. a junior at Caddo Magnet High, said she’s considering pursuing geology or paleontology after graduation.

