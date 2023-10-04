Mother mourning boy killed in crash on 57 Freeway involving allegedly drunk father

By Leticia Juarez

Click here for updates on this story

POMONA, California (KABC) — A grief-stricken mother is trying to navigate a world without her beloved son.

Abel Vazquez was taken from her over the weekend, killed when his father crashed the car they were riding in.

Now, instead of a birthday party Martha Barron is planning a funeral for her 12-year-old son.

“I feel so empty, I feel so broken,” Barron said.

Barron says on Friday her son and his father, Ignacio Vazquez Jr., drove to Los Angeles for an Ice Cube concert as part of an early birthday gift. The two bonded over their interest in the rapper.

“He kept saying Dad it’s only two tickets right? It’s only two tickets. It’s only me and you.”

The 7th grader died early Saturday when his father crashed into an embankment off the 57 Freeway.

CHP investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Barron also believes a lack of sleep played a part as well.

“I think he fell asleep,” she says. “I really believe he fell asleep and his dead weight hit the steering wheel because he woke early that morning to go to work in Palm Desert.”

Vazquez is hospitalized and underwent surgery for his injuries.

He is also under arrest for driving under the influence.

On Sunday, Barron and others gathered at the crash site to sing “Happy Birthday” on what would have been Abel’s 13th birthday.

“I know he is dancing, I know he is singing because that is what he liked to do.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.