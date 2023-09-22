Tighter security measures for youth football games after mother brings gun to game

By Kingston Rivera

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — On Monday evening, the Monterey Bay Youth Football League unanimously approved tighter security measures at games after a mother showed up at her son’s game drunk and armed with a gun.

The Salinas Police Department says 36-year-old Alejandrea Rocha took a gun to her son’s game at Alvarez High School Sunday morning. The event led to an emergency meeting, with presidents of each football team discussing tighter security measures.

The Monterey Bay Youth Football League has enacted four new points of security to keep games safe:

Clear bag policy: Spectators will only be allowed to bring clear bags to games. Security presence at all games: All events will have two security guards present at every game. No food and drinks allowed: No food, drinks, or empty contained allowed at any MBYFL games. Gate volunteers trained: Gate volunteers will be provided with additional training to detect the signs of people under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. These new rules will go into effect by the next game.

