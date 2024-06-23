College comeback now only the 2nd-biggest moment for Olympics-bound sprinter Kendall Ellis
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Type some combination of the words “greatest” “track” and “comebacks” into the browser and, even to this day, a video from the 2018 NCAA championships will come up somewhere high on the first screen. That video of Kendall Ellis making up 30 meters over the homestretch to lead Southern California for a win is now only the second biggest highlight of her career. The biggest — the 400-meter national championship she won at U.S. Olympic trials. Known primarily as a relay specialist, Ellis shocked the field and will compete for her first individual Olympic medal next month in Paris. She won the race in a personal-best time of 49.46 seconds, beating the personal best she’d set the night before in the semifinals by .35.