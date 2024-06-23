College comeback leads to Olympic dreams for 400-meter relay standout Kendall Ellis
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Type some combination of the words “greatest” “track” and “comebacks” into the browser and, even to this day, a video from the 2018 NCAA championships will come up on the first screen. That video starts with Kendall Ellis of USC nearly dropping the baton at the start of the anchor lap of the women’s 4×400. It ends with Ellis making up 30 meters over the homestretch to reel in the two runners in front of her and cross the line first. Ellis is in the 400-meter final at U.S. track trials this week. Her experience makes her someone coaches can’t ignore when putting teams together for the Paris Games.