Griscti’s 19 lead UC Riverside over Idaho 82-67

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Griscti had 19 points in UC Riverside’s 82-67 victory against Idaho on Thursday night.

Griscti added six rebounds for the Highlanders (5-7). Nate Pickens added 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line, and they also had 11 rebounds and three steals. Kaleb Smith shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Vandals (6-6) were led by Julius Mims, who recorded 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. D’Angelo Minnis added 12 points and nine assists for Idaho. In addition, Tyler Linhardt finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.