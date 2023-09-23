Saudi Crown wins $1 million Pennsylvania Derby on wet track

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Saudi Crown led all the way to win the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by a half-length on a sloppy track Saturday at Parx Racing.

Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain to the suburban Philadelphia track, where Saudi Crown outlasted a late challenge from Dreamlike to win his first career Grade 1 stakes.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Saudi Crown ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.62. He paid $4.20, $3 and $2.60 to win as the favorite for trainer Brad Cox. Saudi Crown is a son of 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.

Dreamlike returned $7 and $4.80. Il Miracolo was another six lengths back in third and paid $7.60 to show.

Jessica Paquette became the first woman to call a Grade 1 stakes in North America. The 38-year-old was hired as track announcer last November.

Magic Tap was fourth, followed by Crupi, the Bob Baffert-trained Reincarnate, Gilmore, Daydreaming Boy, West Coast Cowboy, Scotland and Modern Era.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports