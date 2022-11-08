Lompoc mayor race is a rematch between two candidates

LOMPOC, Calif. – The race for Lompoc mayor is a rematch between Jenelle Osborne and Jim Mosby.

The candidates tell me public safety is their priority.

Mosby was a City Councilman for 6 years.

Osborne who has been mayor for six years is seeking re-election.

Mosby says his time as a city councilman and his background as a local businessman make him qualified.

Osborne says she is qualified because she understands Lompoc's value and potential.

Lompoc leaders and the community are dealing with issues like homelessness, crime, and concerns over the cannabis industry in town.

Both candidates explain how they would combat those topics.

“That's a priority out there. the urban campers and everything go along with the, quote, homelessness stuff is a priority,” said Mosby. “It's something I've been advocating and working on for for many years now and helping people to succeed.”

“It saddens me that the governor has put a hold on some of the funding that was supposed to come through to help us address that,” said Osborne. “But not that being said, we'll continue to work on improving that situation for those experiencing it and for those that it's impacting.”

The two candidates say they will do their best to help all business owners.

They believe supporting local businesses is essential.

Whoever wins this race, will be lompoc’s mayor for the next two years.