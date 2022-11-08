Skip to Content
2022 General Election Stories
Arroyo Grande Mayor race between incumbent and two challengers

Arroyo Grande Mayor Candidates: Caren Ray Russom (left), Gaea Powell (middle), and Dale Hanson (right).
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Arroyo Grande Mayor race between incumbent Caren Ray Russom and challengers Gaea Powell and Dale Hanson nears its end as final votes are cast.

Russom, running for her third term as mayor, said her top priorities include expanding water supply sources and fixing roads and infrastructure.

For Gaea Powell, who works as the Executive Director at Pathways to Health in Pismo Beach, her top priorities to tackle if elected include helping protect the city's assets, its citizens' and businesses' constitutional and civil rights as well as tackle our ongoing local challenges.

Retired Vietnam War veteran Dale Hanson said he would focus on water shortages, and that he wants to utilize Diablo Canyon's Desalination Plant.

Updates on this race will be provided here as election results begin to come into the station.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

