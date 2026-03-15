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Local Forecast

Heat is on, Monday March 16th forecast

Anikka Abbott/KEYT
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Published 3:57 pm

Our Sunday turned out beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures once again. The wild card was the persistent fog that developed overnight and lingered along the coast through the day. Our moderate offshore flow weakened just enough and that allowed for a very weak onshore flow to push in the fog. We could see another round of very patchy and for some areas, dense fog through the night and in to early Monday. However, whatever fog that does develop will likely burn off quickly Monday as a return of strong high pressure and moderate offshore northerly winds which sets us up for a very warm work week ahead.

A region wide Heat Advisory is in effect through Monday evening and will likely come back in to play by mid next week. In fact, we could even see temperatures possibly warming to above 100 degrees and that would mean we would elevate the advisory to a warning level alert. Strong high pressure will build with the northerly winds that in turn create what is called compressional heating. This is where air moving downslope toward the ocean and lower elevations will warm up from the increasing weight or pressure from the deepening atmosphere. This could all be very dangerous for people working or playing outside as well as anyone with a lack of air conditioning. We will update the forecast as needed right here and for our on air broadcasts to let you know how each day is shaping up heat detail wise. It is looking like this could be historical for more than few reasons, including daily records being shattered, highest ever temperatures recorded for March, number of days above 80 degrees and lastly, no significant rainfall seen through the end of the month.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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