Hot Friday, cooler Saturday

today at 3:16 pm
3:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Offshore winds continue through Friday morning before onshore winds and slight cooling arrives Friday evening through Saturday.

Mostly 80s with a few high 70s can be expected across all coastal areas.

Scattered cloud coverage is possible in our area Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Clearing returns late Saturday through Sunday, as temperatures rise a bit into early next week.

Heat Advisories are in effect locally until this Friday night and are being planned for Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

We are dry from rain chances through the end of March.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

