Local Forecast

Offshore wind fading, Monday March 9th forecast

By
March 8, 2026 9:14 pm
Published 4:00 pm

Offshore dry winds helped to make for a very warm and hot day with temperatures running ten to twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. The winds are easing and beginning to shift toward the onshore direction which means we get Mother Nature's free air conditioning turned back on with a cooling ocean breeze. We may even see a strong enough shift in the wind through early Monday that fog returns for some areas. Temperatures should cool noticeably for Monday with highs dropping back in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, this latest offshore event will weaken rapidly through Tuesday with mostly mild temperatures and some patchy fog.  Storm systems will continue to pass to our north which means no rain is expected through at least next week. In fact, our long range forecast models are actually seeing virtually no rain chances through week three of March which is concerning as it is way too early to see our wet season come to an end just yet. As the systems run past us, we see the strong chance for another offshore flow and Santa Ana wind event by the middle and second half of the work week. Winds could be strong enough to warrant a return of Advisories including even heat for portions of Southern California as temperatures jump back up in the 80's. Winds should start to ease by Saturday and that means the onshore flow will increase and help to cool things off through the weekend.

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12.

