Local Forecast

Windy and warm, Sunday March 8th forecast

By
March 7, 2026 9:00 pm
Published 3:54 pm

Another Fall like day with strong offshore winds and temperatures running well above normal for most areas. A Wind Advisory for Ventura County is expected to drop off Saturday evening, but could be extended depending on conditions in to Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will once again warm with the compressional heating from the gusty winds. Highs will reach in to the 70's and 80's with even a possible upper 80 or 90 degree reading possible.

Looking ahead, this latest offshore event will weaken rapidly for Monday and quick return off onshore flow is expected along with cooler temperatures. In fact, the drop in temperatures could be as much as 10 to 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday and Tuesday. Storm systems will continue to pass to our north which means no rain is expected through at least next week. As the systems run past us, we see the string chance for another offshore flow and Santa Ana wind event during the second half of the work week. Winds could be strong enough to warrant a return of Advisories including even heat for portions of Southern California as temperatures jump back up in the 80's. Cooling is then expected for the weekend, but things should stay very nice and again, very dry.

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

