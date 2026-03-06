Skip to Content
Toasty & sunny weekend, Santa Ana winds

March 6, 2026
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will soar into the high 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Wind advisories are in effect for Ventura County with Santa Ana northeast winds to continue through Sunday afternoon: 45mph gusts possible.

It will be clear and sunny across all areas this weekend with breezy 10-20mph winds outside of Ventura.

Temperatures drop into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with coastal clouds returning.

Another warmup begins Wednesday, heating up into the 80s again on Thursday and Friday with warm weather likely to last through the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

