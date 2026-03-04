Skip to Content
Breezy Thursday, warmer weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thursday will be warm and sunny for coastal areas with temperatures in the high 60s and 70s with gusty north winds.

Wind alerts are in effect for the region Wednesday night through early Thursday as a gusty low pressure system pushes north winds across our region.

Winds will shift to the east between Friday and Saturday creating a very warm weekend nearing 80 degrees once again in some areas by Sunday.

Low 70s will last into early next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

