Keeping an eye on wind, Monday March 2nd forecast

As expected, the onshore flow strengthened just enough to deliver some noticeable cooling for all areas. Despite the cooler ocean influence, the region enjoyed mostly sunny skies with just some passing high clouds and temperatures still running above normal. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for patchy fog to develop with the possibility for reduced visibilities. Overnight lows will be in the 50's and 40's with light winds and again, chances for patchy fog. Light northerly wind may keep just enough compressional warming all night for the South Coast. That means lows could remain in the 60's.

Looking ahead, temperatures should cool to near normal by Monday and a couple of low pressure systems will need to be watched for next week. The first will dive at us from the north with a very slight chance for sprinkles in our eastern areas for Monday. Another inside slider type of storm will also run at us by the middle of the week. Our forecast models are struggling with its exact trajectory which means for now, we will keep things dry and focus on wind potential for Wednesday and Thursday. As is often the case with dry systems that drop down from the north, winds could get pretty strong. We will monitor things closely and update what to expect wind wise or if another chance for sprinkles comes in to play from Wednesday to about Saturday.

