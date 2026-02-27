Skip to Content
Sunny Saturday, warm weekend & local heat records broken Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday February 27, 2026 local daily heat records were broken in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Oxnard, Camarillo and Ojai all between 88 and 90 degrees according to historical data sites from the National Weather Service.

We will cool slightly on Saturday but remain in the high 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will drop for some areas like Santa Maria and Lompoc back into the 60s starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday or Wednesday.

After that, cooler areas will warm back into the low 70s. Santa Barbara is the 70s for the full 7 day forecast.

There will also be an increase in cloud coverage for early next week but that only lasts through about Tuesday with lots of sunshine to follow.

There are no rain chances present through mid March.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

